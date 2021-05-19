TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

