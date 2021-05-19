Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THNPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNPF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

