Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.11

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.11 and traded as low as C$41.00. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 18,469 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$588.87 million and a P/E ratio of 106.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

