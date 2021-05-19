Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,043. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

