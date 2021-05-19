Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

