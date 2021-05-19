Telsey Advisory Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

NYSE FL opened at $63.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

