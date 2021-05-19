Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price target on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

