Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.