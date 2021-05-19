TENT (TENT) Price Down 27.2% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $272,712.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00411627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00168850 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00204926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,392,080 coins and its circulating supply is 35,314,988 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

