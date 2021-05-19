Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 1%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 158,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

