Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $679.55 and a 200-day moving average of $674.94. The company has a market capitalization of $556.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

