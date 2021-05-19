Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.72. 4,728,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.