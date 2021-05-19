Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. 139,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,102. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.