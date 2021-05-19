Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.68 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

