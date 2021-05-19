Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.71 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.