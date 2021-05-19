Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.74 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

