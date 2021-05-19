Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,752 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

