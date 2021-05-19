Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,419 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

DIOD stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,957 shares of company stock valued at $19,359,644. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

