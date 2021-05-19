Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,934 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,746 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.