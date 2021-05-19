Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

