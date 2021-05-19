Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $4.03 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $470.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00011875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,501,876 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

