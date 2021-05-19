TFC Financial Management Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TFC Financial Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,301.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

