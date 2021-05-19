TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

