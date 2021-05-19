The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The AES worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

