The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

The AZEK stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last ninety days.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

