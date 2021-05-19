The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 790,078 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

