The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%.

TCS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

