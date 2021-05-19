The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

