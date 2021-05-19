The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.36

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 244003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.