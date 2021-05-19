The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Shares of HD traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.24. 168,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

