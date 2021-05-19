The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

HD traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

