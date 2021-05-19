The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 15,270 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

