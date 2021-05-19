The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 69.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

