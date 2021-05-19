The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 65,867 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5,001.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.55 and its 200-day moving average is $269.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

