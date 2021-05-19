The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

