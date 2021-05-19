The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,753 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

