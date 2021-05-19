The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,982 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.82. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $88.80 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

