The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

