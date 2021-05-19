The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 7.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

