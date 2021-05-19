The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,878,000 after buying an additional 1,509,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $35,237,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

