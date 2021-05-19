The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. 346,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $332.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

