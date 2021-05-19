The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Central Securities Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Central Securities Corp increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 4.7% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $41,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. 43,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.