The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Progressive worth $55,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in The Progressive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

