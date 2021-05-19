The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

SGE stock opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.60. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

