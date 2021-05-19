The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SGPYY opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

