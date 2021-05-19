The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn Sells 24,219 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

