The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.25. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,825,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 574.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

