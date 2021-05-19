The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

SMPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

