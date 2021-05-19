The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The Southern stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 84.89%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

