The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $73.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

